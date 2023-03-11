Cheltenham stabbing: Man held under Terrorism Act
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after a woman was stabbed outside a leisure centre.
The woman was attacked outside the centre in Cheltenham on Thursday night and was taken to hospital where she is now said to be in a stable condition.
The 29-year-old man was originally arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack.
However, Gloucestershire Police said he was re-arrested on Friday night under the Terrorism Act.
The force said the man was being held on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism as well as on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism.
It said that "due to some specific details of this incident" Counter Terrorism Policing South East was leading the investigation, working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing South West and officers from the Gloucestershire force.
'Isolated incident'
Officers urged anyone with information about the attack - outside the Leisure at Cheltenham centre in Tommy Taylors Lane at about 21:15 GMT - to contact them.
Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone, of Gloucestershire Police, said: "I would like to reassure those living locally or visiting the county that we believe this was an isolated incident and we are not aware of any wider threat to members of the public.
"We are working closely with our partners in Counter Terrorism Policing."
Officers have until 16 March to question the man after obtaining a warrant of further detention earlier.
