Retired Gloucestershire police dog enters finals of Crufts awards
A retired police dog has been announced as a finalist in the Crufts Hero Awards for her work assisting the police.
Stella, a nine-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, retired from Gloucestershire police after eight-and-a-half years of service.
She is one of five finalists in the Kennel Club Hero Dog Awards.
In her career, alongside owner PC Claire Todd, she has recovered thousands of pounds worth of cash, drugs and three firearms.
Stella has also helped people overcome their fear of dogs during school and community talks.
The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award is a celebration of the unique bond shared with dogs and their heroic feats.
Despite a sad start to life as an RSPCA rescue dog, Stella has overcome the odds to become the first Staffordshire Bull Terrier police dog in the UK in 2014.
Stella was rescued by the RSPCA after being found wandering the streets of Taunton as a stray and was referred to the police after being recognised for her skills.
"She spends more time with me than my partner," said Ms Todd, who has been working as a dog handler for 18 years.
"I wanted to become a dog handler since I was a child, so this has been a dream come true.
"She's so special, she's been an incredible dog. She's part of our family and she's now living life enjoying being spread out on the sofa and being spoilt rotten."
The winner will be announced by The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award's Kay Burley on the final day of Crufts, on Sunday 12 March.
The winner of the award will receive £5,000 from the Kennel Club Charitable Trust for the dog charity of their choice, with the other finalists receiving a £1,000 donation to their chosen canine charity.