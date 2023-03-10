Eastwood Park Prison staff shortages impacting safety
Extremely low staffing has had a major impact on safety at Eastwood Park Prison, according to a new report.
The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) said the prison, near Bristol, was of national importance.
In its annual report the board also highlighted unsuitable accommodation for women with serious mental illness and high levels of self-harm.
However, the board noted the positive impact of the ONE Women's Centre that opened in May 2022.
The centre provides continuous resettlement services for women from South Wales and the South West of England during their sentence and after their release into the community.
A long-awaited activities centre at the prison, close to the village of Falfield, was also due to be completed by the end of March, it noted.
"It has been another challenging year for Eastwood Park Prison," said IMB chair Arthur Williams.
"We hope that national action will be taken to provide adequate officer numbers, so that a normal regime can be reinstated as a matter of urgency.
"We have highlighted concern about damp accommodation on residential unit 2 in our previous annual reports.
"This wing has now been closed and awaits refurbishment."
The prison was recently given the lowest grade for safety after a report by the chief inspector of prisons.
Inspectors raised particular concerns about unit four, a block which holds those under supervision in segregation or awaiting transfer to a secure mental health facility.
