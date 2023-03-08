Stroud council's Tory group deputy charged with assault
- Published
The deputy leader of the Conservative group on Stroud District Council, Nick Housden has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.
Police say the charge relates to an incident on High Street, Stonehouse on November 2 last year.
Mr Housden, 32, of Beatrice Webb Lane, Standish, is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on 4 April.
He also represents Stonehouse on Gloucestershire County Council.
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Constabulary said: "Nicholas Edward Housden, 32 and of Beatrice Webb Lane, Standish near Stonehouse has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
"The charge relates to an incident on High Street, Stonehouse on November 2 last year. Housden is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on April 4."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk