Gloucester man given hospital order after murder conviction
A man has been sentenced to a hospital order, under the mental health act, after being convicted of murder.
Liam Hopson, 35, of Barton Street, Gloucester, was found guilty of murder by a jury on 6 March.
He was convicted of killing Mohammed Nadeem, aged in his 50s, at a property in Barton, Gloucester, on 1 July 2022.
Hopson was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent relating to an incident on 28 April 2022.
He appeared before Mrs Justice Cutts at Bristol Crown Court for sentencing on both counts on 7 March.
The judge imposed a section 41 restriction which means he cannot be discharged until the Ministry of Justice permits it.
