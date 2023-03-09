Gloucestershire council committed to 'hot plated meals' service
A meals on wheels service will continue after the end of March despite doubts over its future.
Gloucestershire County Council says it remains committed to a "hot plated meals" service for those in need.
The current provider, Apetito, decided not to bid for a new contract to run the service and the council received no other tenders.
Frozen meals may have to be delivered twice a week as an alternative in some areas.
Where people are unable to reheat them, the council says it will send someone in daily to do that.
Professor Sarah Scott, director of adult social care for Gloucestershire, said the council was actively exploring alternatives, and had found providers for the Forest of Dean, Stroud and South Cotswolds.
But that left gaps in Gloucester, Cheltenham, Tewkesbury and North Cotswolds.
The council ramped up the number of meals on wheels services it provided, and were willing to pay for, during the pandemic, due to the number of older people shielding.
This level has remained high, with the service delivering to around 400 people across Gloucestershire.
But the council wanted to change the contract and lower the number of meals on wheels services provided, focussing mainly on those who are coming out of hospital and need additional help, rather than those who need long-term assistance.
Professor Scott said "some of the messaging had leaked out" and she was not certain how that had happened.
She said the council was "absolutely not stopping the contract" and it was not a "cost-saving exercise".
But she added that, following the easing of the Covid pandemic, there was now a "need to bring that community meals contract back to the original principles on which it was commissioned".
She was also keen to stress to councillors that the meals on wheels are not a statutory service and not all councils provide them.
