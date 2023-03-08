£1m Tewkesbury EuroMillions winner has hours left to claim prize
A mystery lottery winner has just one day left to claim a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker prize worth £1m.
The search is still on to find the owner of the winning ticket from the EuroMillions draw on 9 September.
The missing ticket was bought in Tewkesbury and the winning code for the prize was TDJL 68325.
The lucky ticket-holder only has to claim their prize before midnight on 8 March.
Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery, said: "Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.
"We are urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding."
If nobody comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.
