Gloucestershire Police launch appeal after child's cry for help heard
- Published
Police have launched an appeal after a child was reportedly heard calling for help from a vehicle.
A resident on Rodborough Common in Stroud, claimed they heard a child calling from a large car as it drove past at around 21:30 GMT last night.
Despite a search of the area and a number of enquiries at houses in the vicinity, no trace of the car or child has been found, officers said.
Gloucestershire Police has urged anyone with information to come forward.
The force said it would like to speak to the occupants of the car in order to find out what has happened and ensure that everyone is safe.
