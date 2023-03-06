Ban for Gloucestershire drink driver nearly four times limit
A man who drove into a ditch when almost four times the drink drive limit has been banned from the road for two-and-a-half-years.
Oliver Wassell, 37, was found slumped at the wheel of his vehicle by J1 of the M50 near Tewkesbury on the morning of 8 November last year.
He had 134 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - nearly four times the limit.
Wassell later admitted drink driving at Cheltenham Magistrates Court.
As well as a driving ban, he was handed an eight week jail sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay a total of £239 in court costs and a victim surcharge.
Wassell, of Barn Ground, Highnam in Gloucestershire, was also told to complete alcohol dependency treatment.
Sgt Mark Feltham, from Gloucestershire Police's roads policing unit, said Wassell had been unable to stand on his own when police found him.
"It's very fortunate that he didn't cause an accident," Sgt Feltham said.
He said he hoped the case "serves as a reminder" to people to plan how they will get home after a night of drinking.
