A40 crash: Man taken to hospital after collision
A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash.
Police were called to the A40 at Sherborne, Gloucestershire, at about 05:15 GMT on Thursday, following reports of a collision between Burford and the junction to the A429 roundabout near Northleach.
The driver of one of the vehicles, a man from Cheltenham, was taken to hospital.
Road closures were in place throughout the day and lifted last night.
Gloucestershire Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage.
The crash involved a white Volvo articulated HGV lorry, grey Mazda 6 and black Vauxhall Insignia.
