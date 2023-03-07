Gloucester History Festival makes the city 'more vibrant'
Gloucester History Festival has announced its programme for 2023, including talks about female monarchs and the war in Ukraine.
Broadcaster Prof Alice Roberts, author Greg Jenner and historian Peter Frankopan are among the speakers.
The festival's president Janina Ramirez will be giving a talk about female monarchs.
Ms Ramirez said Gloucester had become "more vibrant" and added that the festival "played a role in that".
She will be revealing new material for the first time at the festival and will be painting a vivid picture of the lives and influence of women on the medieval world.
"I think Gloucester has a claim to be a city of culture," Ms Ramirez said.
"It is really exciting to be part of that process."
The History Festival will take place between 21 April and 23 April, a fortnight before the King's coronation, lending the festival its monarchy theme.
"We feature no less than a dozen monarchs in our three-day programme - from Alfred the Great to Elizabeth I, Tutankhamen to the Tudors and Henry VIII to Charlies III," the festival organisers said.
Ms Ramirez said there was "more to monarch's stories than just the biographical details".
She added: "The talk will be about the essence of kingship and royalty.
"I think once you have been to one talk, you will get the bug and you will want to keep coming back."
The weekend will feature 15 live events presented by the country's top historians.
