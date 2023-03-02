NEU Teachers strike in ongoing dispute over pay
- Published
Teachers at schools across the West Country are holding strike action as part of an ongoing protest over pay and conditions.
About 200,000 members of the National Education Union (NEU) are walking out across three days of industrial action.
The walkouts mean a number of schools across the region are closed.
Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan, said the government has made a 'serious offer' to the NEU and is disappointed the strikes are going ahead.
NEU members from across the region are due to hold a protest march around central Bristol later as well as a rally at College Green from 12:00 GMT.
The NEU said members do not want to go on strike but that a 5% pay rise last year amounts to a real terms cut in teachers' pay. They are calling for for above-inflation increases and to ensure pay rises do not come from existing budgets.
The government is proposing a 3% pay rise for most teachers in 2023/24 - but the NEU says this is not enough and falls way below the current 10% rate of inflation.
Further strikes are set to be held on 15 and 16 March.
