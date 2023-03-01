Gloucestershire charity helping the move to civilian life
A charity is helping military personnel become rugby coaches with the help of former professional players.
Rugby4Heroes, based in Gloucestershire, helps those transitioning to civilian life, particularly people with mental health issues.
Alan Lamb set it up to give something back after his son, Gloucester's Ryan Lamb, had success with the game.
Ex-serviceman Lorenzo Freckleton said gaining a qualification in coaching gave him his "self esteem back".
Charity ambassador Thinus Delport said when people transition back into civilian life the main aspect they struggle with is "losing the support network and the people around you from an organised and existing unit".
"It's about replacing that structure...and that is what the course mainly does, replicating that support network and the community that's been lost," he said.
Mr Delport said the charity has held 21 courses across the UK to date and "our family of coaches is growing".
"There's a lot of shared values between the military and rugby, things around sportsmanship, teamwork, discipline and respect," he added.
He said that is why a lot of military people entering civilian life can "find that refuge in rugby...and an environment and community...they're flourishing [in]".
Mr Freckleton, who was an infanteer, said he spent a few years being homeless, struggled to find work and went through a divorce and addiction problems so participating in the course "means the world".
"It gives me another avenue to get employment, helps me to get that qualification, gives me that bit of self esteem back," he said.
He said passing it made him feel "more of a person. I'm not just a cog or a number".
Sharlener Francis, from St Lucia, serves in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) as a vehicle mechanic.
She said being on the course has "really boosted my confidence" and she has gained "a lot of core skills".
She said rugby union is not a big thing in her country so "maybe I can go back home and start a team and moving forward from there get into international [rugby] and go big".