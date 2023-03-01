Gloucester memorial will remember loved ones lost to Covid
A memorial to remember loved ones lost during the Covid-19 pandemic is being planned in Gloucester.
It will be installed in Gloucester Park and also pay tribute to key workers and the sacrifices made by the community.
City councillor, Terry Pullen, is behind the plans for the memorial which will be made up of eight stones and named We Stood Together.
"I think it's really important that this is recognised and remembered," he said.
Mr Pullen, leader of the Labour group on Gloucester City Council, said there had been unanimous support from fellow members when he raised the idea.
"We all went through such a lot in Gloucester and there was a horrendous amount of effort by communities and local residents in coping and getting through the Covid crisis," he said.
"Key workers carried out a sterling effort but they all had families and children at home as well and maybe couldn't isolate and had to carry on working.
"It was a very difficult time and people couldn't grieve for the loss of their loved ones in the normal way, so I think it's really important that we find a place now that people can go to to sit quietly and reflect and remember those that they lost."
The plans are still in the development stages but the memorial will be located near the park's Spa Road entrance and made up of a circle of eight stones, with each one representing a group of key workers who provided essential services.
Gloucester-based Ecclesiastical Insurance has offered to provide funding for the project.
Chris Pitt from the company said: "It will give people a great place to be in the park but also recognise sacrifices.
"We want a piece of art which is meaningful and involves the community so people can treasure it."
