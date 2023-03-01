Cost-of-living crisis: 'I lived on tea and coffee for a week'
Most households have been getting £400 from the government in energy support, paid in monthly instalments since October.
The last of these ends on 1 March with average household energy bills expected to reach £3,000 a year.
A charity is asking those who can afford it to consider donating their final rebate payment to people in need.
When 40-year-old Libby Austin-Foley from Cheltenham lost her business, the bottom fell out of her world.
She had run her gem and crystal-selling company for 15 years but footfall was down post-Covid and no-one came into her shop, so she had to close.
Blaming stress, her marriage fell apart, and she is now more then £55,000 in debt. After bills she is left with just £20 a week to cover petrol and food.
Libby has multiple disabilities, which prevent her from working full-time for an employer.
Just before Christmas she did not eat for an entire week, as she could not afford to buy food.
"I ended up in hospital because I wasn't eating. I lived on tea and coffee for a week," she said.
'Helps me survive'
I met Libby on her second visit to Springbank food bank in Cheltenham.
For £3.50 she bought two shopping bags full of pasta, tinned tomatoes and fresh fruit.
"It helps me survive otherwise I'm using credit cards.
"I'm not putting the heating on, life is a bit difficult," she said.
Gail Mezzone, 58, from Cheltenham, told me she had to choose between putting her electric scooter on and heating her home.
To get out and about she relies heavily on her scooter, but this means she can only afford to turn her heating on for two hours a week when she looks after her granddaughter.
"I either have my mobility scooter or my heating, it's a simple choice," she said.
She uses the food bank to get ingredients and then batch cooks.
She can make a roast last for 10 meals and has not turned her oven on for a year, relying on her air fryer.
At the food bank, she got some dark chocolate fudge.
"I can only afford essentials - you can't buy treats if you are on a budget, I haven't had chocolate since Christmas," she said.
The charity Warm Cheltenham is now calling on households who do not need all of their rebate to donate the money so it can support other charities within the town.
The BBC understands the government is reviewing the level of energy support it gives households amid warnings many more could face difficulties.
It comes after Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said he was "very sympathetic" to the idea that the government should stop the rise in annual energy bills.
At the moment, the government is limiting the typical household bill to £2,500 a year, plus a £400 winter discount, which will also end from April.
The Treasury declined to comment.
