Concerns over lack of facilities at Gloucester bus hub
- Published
Campaigners are calling on civic chiefs to restore a transport hub back to its "former glory".
Concerns were raised over the shop and café being closed at the bus hub on Station Road, Gloucester.
Local resident David Redgewell asked Gloucestershire County Council what they were doing to improve the site.
Civic council chiefs explained at their meeting, the main concourse including public toilets and café are under the control of the city council.
The £7.5m Gloucester Transport Hub opened in 2018, replacing the former bus station.
Speaking at the meeting in Shire Hall, Mr Redgewell said while the hub was "one of the most modern in the South West and is to be applauded", but locals were concerned that the bus station had not been able to get back "up and running since the Covid period".
Mr Redgewell said: "The shop's closed and there's no market to get it reopened.
"The café is closed and the bus/rail integration signage is not working. It's a tribute to the council. We would like to see it back to its former glory," he added.
Gloucester City Council have confirmed plans are afoot to open the café and kiosk there, with both "being marketed imminently".
A city council spokesperson said: "We hope to have these units filled as quickly as possible to ensure Gloucester Transport Hub offers its full range of services."