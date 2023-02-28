Tricorn House, Stroud flats conversion starts
Work has started to convert a five-storey office block into flats more than two decades after the premises were vacated.
Tricorn House on the roundabout in Cainscross, Stroud has undergone a change of ownership.
Contractors are on site and work has begun to turn the house into 44 individual flats.
Stroud District Council said bringing the site back into use was "a key priority for the council".
Viladnik Holdings Ltd bought the house from Millville Limited in 2022.
The offices can be converted into flats under permitted development rules that do not require the developer to provide the level of detail associated with full-planning permission.
Tony Allen of Allen Planning Ltd said on behalf of the owners: "It is my client's current intention to place the apartments for sale and letting on the open market."
Resident Richard Churchill said: "I do not mind the building going ahead, but traffic-wise, the impact will be tremendous here."
Another resident said: "The only thing I worry about is the parking. If I had my way, it would be demolished."
A Stroud District Council spokesperson said: "We have been in contact with representatives of the new owners of Tricorn House to advise them on their plans for its redevelopment and we have encouraged them to share these plans with the wider community.
"We have been working behind the scenes for many years to encourage the owner of Tricorn House to bring the site back in to use."
