Babysitter from Bristol molested four-year-old girl
- Published
A former nursery worker with a history of sexually abusing children has been convicted of molesting a four-year-old girl.
Jamie White, 45, assaulted the child while babysitting her and a sibling.
White was placed on the sex offenders register in 2003 after accepting a police caution for a similar attack on a nine-year-old.
A jury at Gloucester Crown Court took just one hour and 20 minutes to convict him of sexual assault on Friday.
During White's trial, the court heard he was not prosecuted for the 2003 incident, because the victim's family was reluctant to put the child through the ordeal of a trial.
On the day he accepted the caution, he was jailed separately for 18 months for attempting to obtain financial advantage by deception by applying for a job at a nursery school.
The jury was told White, of Speedwell, Bristol, had also been accused of an earlier attack against a four-year-old in 1995 while working at a different nursery.
Again, the police and Crown Prosecution Service decided not to take the case to court because of the impact it would have on the victim at such a young age.
White claimed to have no memory of the previous allegations against him.
In the most recent case in 2020, the court heard White had been acquaintance of the victim's mother.
'Background check'
She took him at his word when he said he had been cleared to work with children by the Disclosure and Barring Service.
White had previously looked after the victim and their siblings with his partner, but this time he was alone with her on 20 February 2020.
The little girl told her mother what had happened to her in White's care as her mother was putting her to bed, the jury heard, prompting her to call social services.
The victim said White "told me not to tell anyone".
In his evidence, White said he had accepted the caution but maintained he had always denied the child abuse allegations.
He claimed he had no memory of ever having attended court before.
White was released on bail following the jury's guilty verdict, and will be sentenced on 5 April.
