Two arrested over sex attack on teen on bus to Dursley
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on a bus in Gloucestershire.
Police say the victim was approached by two males on the 62 Applegates bus travelling between Berkeley and Dursley at about 08.50 GMT on Wednesday.
It was reported that the 17-year-old was sexually assaulted and the two suspects then followed her when she left the bus in Dursley.
She then managed to get to a place of safety.
Two men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 50s, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child on Friday.
They have since been released on police bail.
Officers said that among the conditions of their bail are that they have no unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 18.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have relevant information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.