Closing vigil marks end of Knife Angel in Gloucester
A vigil has been held to mark the end of the Knife Angel statue being on display in Gloucester.
The sculpture is made from over 100,000 seized blades and highlights the dangers of knife crime.
A two-minute silence was held to remember victims of knife crime and there were a range of speeches.
It coincided with the final Run for Ramarni, held in memory of 16-year-old Ramarni Crosby who was stabbed to death in 2021.
Ramarni's uncle Danny Davis has been raising money through a month of 3.1 mile (5km) runs through Gloucester.
Since losing her grandson, Viv Clifford has also been doing what she can to prevent knife crime and save lives.
She said she hopes the runs will happen again and be part of a positive legacy for the city.
"I don't want his name to be forgotten, because I want Gloucester to remember him," she said.
"And that might stop a kid from picking up a knife and taking it out, because we all know the chances are if you carry a knife, you may use it."
The vigil was also attended by the family of Hollie Gazzard, 20, who was stabbed to death in the salon where she worked in Gloucester in 2014.
Her family set up the Hollie Gazzard Trust to help victims of violence.
The Knife Angel is a 27ft sculpture which aims to raise awareness of all aspects of violence.
It is on a national tour and has been on display in Cathedral Green since 1 February.
