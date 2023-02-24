Gloucester man denies raping and repeatedly strangling woman
A man accused of raping a woman and strangling her repeatedly over a six-month period has been remanded in custody.
Joshua Bell, 28, from Gloucester appeared earlier via video link before Gloucester Crown Court.
He pleaded not guilty to two charges of rape between 31 July and 21 January 2023.
The second charge alleges he had sex with the woman on at least two occasions without her consent.
He is also charged with four counts of intentional strangulation of the same woman between Christmas Day 2022 and 1 January 2023, between 18 and 20 January 2023 and twice more on 20 January.
One of the 20 January charges alleges the strangulation occurred on no fewer than two occasions.
Bell, who is being held at Hewell Prison, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order imposed by Cheltenham Magistrates Court.
The breach occurred between July and January 2023.
Recorder Anthony Hawks told Bell his trial on the rape and strangulation charges would begin on 3 July and was expected to last four days.
Remanded him in custody until the trial, the judge added: "You will need to liaise with your lawyers to prepare your defence statement."
