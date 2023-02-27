A40 in Gloucestershire reopens after landslip closure
A major road which has been partially closed for two years following a landslip has reopened.
The A40 eastbound has been shut near Glasshouse Lane in Gloucestershire since February 2021 and the road has been fully closed since August 2022.
Highways England and contractors Eurovia have spent £3.5m on repairs.
"We're delighted that we are finally able to reopen this vital stretch of road following the landslide," said Guy Swains from National Highways.
"We appreciate the roadworks and diversions have been frustrating but it was essential we carried out this complex repair work under a full closure for safety," he added.
National Highways closed the road fully from August 2022 between Saunders Close and Sterrys Lane to enable contractors to rebuild the embankment and then the road on top.
Temporary signals will remain in place until March when the road will be fully reopened.
