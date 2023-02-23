Gloucester Rugby shirt to raise money for Ed Slater
Some of the proceeds from a new Gloucester Rugby shirt will go to helping a former player with motor neurone disease (MND).
The Slater Cup Shirt was designed by Ed Slater's children and will be worn by the Cherry and Whites in a special match against Leicester in March.
Mr Slater was diagnosed with MND in July 2022 and immediately retired from the game.
£10 from each sale will go towards his treatment.
The shirt features a number 4, the number Mr Slater wore, painted on the top to resemble the white lines marking out the rugby pitch, along with the lettering 4DAD, written by his children.
The game against Leicester was specially chosen, because Mr Slater played there before moving to Kingsholm in 2017.
From now on, the winner of every game contested by the two sides will take home The Slater Cup.
Lance Bradley, CEO of Gloucester Rugby, told BBC Radio Gloucestershire the response to supporting Mr Slater had been fantastic across rugby.
"I think it's a reflection of the kind of guy Ed Slater is," he said.
"The game against Leicester is always going to be the Slater Cup and that's a lovely thing to do and I'm really pleased we were able to do that."
He added: "I'm sure the players are incredibly proud too."
Much is being done to raise awareness and money for the 4Ed campaign, which was set up to fund Slater's future treatment and support his young family.
In August, Mr Slater, along with current and former Gloucester players, took on the challenge of cycling 350-miles in three days.
Gloucester Rugby club has so far raised more than £225,000 for the campaign.