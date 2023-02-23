Group of Stroud residents to build cohousing project
A group of older people are looking to build an eco-friendly cohousing community.
The group behind it, Horizon Cohousing Gloucestershire, are close to securing a suitable site for the project.
After looking at 50 potential sites they have narrowed it down to two, both in the Stroud Valleys.
"We want to be part of the community and grow old gracefully," Ted Stevens, a member of Horizon Cohousing Gloucestershire, said.
The group held a meeting at Stroud's Sub Rooms for anyone interested in taking on one of the proposed one bedroom apartments in the project.
'Private space'
"We want to be the next generation of cohousing," Mr Stevens said. "Particularly for people of a certain age who want to live in an environmentally conscious home."
He added that the group is not a commune: "We would all have our own front door, our own private space," he said.
The group would be sharing amenities such as cars and guest bedrooms.
"We would like to get moving as soon as possible," Mr Stevens said. "The clock is ticking for most of us."
He said they are hoping to get started within the year and move into the new building within the next two years.
Mr Stevens estimates the price for a one-bedroom apartment in the project to be between £270,000 and £300,000.