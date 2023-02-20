Gloucester runners begin challenge in memory of Ramarni Crosby
Dozens of runners have started a challenge in memory of a teenager who was fatally stabbed in November 2021.
The Run4Ramarni challenge is a 5km run across Gloucester, every night until 26 February, organised by the family of Ramarni Crosby.
It coincides with the visit of the Knife Angel sculpture, which is on display outside Gloucester Cathedral.
"We want to keep Ramarni's legacy alive, and want lots of people to join us," said his uncle Danny Davis.
Mr Davis ran every night in January last year in memory of his nephew.
His final run raised £13,722 for charity, when he was joined by nearly 1,000 runners.
"It meant everything as a family how people came together.
"It helped us through a very tough time," he said.
The last run for this year's event on Sunday will include a vigil, which will end at the Knife Angel statue.
The statue is made from over 100,000 seized blades, and is on display until 27 February.
"We were working so hard to get the knife angel in the city and we had to do the run again," said Mr Davis.
Families who have been affected by knife crime in Gloucester have been invited to take part.
Mr Davis's runs this year will raise money for the Ramarni Trust Fund, which campaigns against knife crime.
Ramarni Crosby was 16 when he was killed in Gloucester.
A retrial of eight teenagers accused of murdering him is due to start in April.