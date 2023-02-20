Man due in court following assault on driver in Gloucester

Weston RoadGoogle
The driver was parking on Weston Road when he was attacked

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after an attack on a driver.

The victim was parking his car on Weston Road, near Gloucester Park, on Friday evening when he was assaulted by a man he did not know.

Graeme Wilson, 52, from Gloucester has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

Gloucestershire Police said he was further charged with resisting arrest.

He is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates Court on Monday.

