Gloucester burglars attack elderly couple in their home
- Published
An elderly couple were left injured after being attacked by three masked men in their home.
Police said they were called to a suspected aggravated burglary in Stroud Road, Gloucester, at about 20:45 GMT on 17 February.
The trio of men entered the property, assaulted the couple and then "untidily" searched the house, said Gloucestershire Police.
Officers remain at the address while investigations are ongoing.
The couple have been treated for their injuries, which are not believed to be serious, and police say they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.
