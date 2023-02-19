Woman killed and three seriously injured in Cotswolds crash
A woman has died and three others have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash.
Emergency services were called to the A40 near Little Barrington in the Cotswolds at about 11:50 GMT on Saturday after a two-vehicle collision.
A 69-year-old woman died at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.
Three other people remain in hospital. The road was closed for the rest of the day, before being reopened on Sunday morning.
Gloucestershire Police has appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
