National Star College students enjoying better movement with body suits
- Published
College students with conditions such as cerebral palsy are trialling a body suit which helps to reduce pain and make movement easier.
National Star College in Ullenwood, near Cheltenham, say the Mollii suits, which send electrical stimulation to muscles, are "a real benefit".
Jack Reeve, who has cerebral palsy, hopes the suit will allow him to dance with his fiancée at their wedding.
He said the suit made him feel "like a new man".
Physiotherapist Anesu Madondo said Mr Reeve's condition caused a lot of uncontrolled movement in his limbs and core, but it had reduced significantly since wearing the suit.
"Jack is more comfortable in his chair and he is more energetic," she said.
"He's been building up his tolerance for walking.
"Jack loves dancing. Being up on his feet is really important to him and during his physio sessions we have been trying to work towards that goal of being able to dance at his wedding."
Mr Reeve said: "Many of my friends have had operations to help with muscle spasticity.
"I don't want to go down that route and hope the suit will help me avoid surgery in future."
The Mollii suit comprises a jacket and trousers with built-in electro-stimulation for adults and children living with motor function and other disabilities.
Fellow student Rachel, who also has cerebral palsy, has seen positive results from using the suit, which is worn for an hour at a time. The effects can last for up to 48 hours.
Her physiotherapist, Olivia Williams, said: "She's had benefits across the board; her function, grip, sitting up, holding a cup without help, as well as her balance - and she is able to walk for longer.
"The more independent these students are, the better it will be for everybody.
"All the staff are noticing how much the students are benefitting from the suits, and it's been quite emotional at times."
The college, which provides education for people with physical and learning impairments and acquired brain injuries, is trialling seven suits and will record the progress in the hope more students will be helped in future.
