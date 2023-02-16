Stroud: Woman in court accused of mobility scooter robbery
A woman charged with robbing a disabled man of his mobility scooter has appeared in court.
Neil Shadwick, 63, was found unresponsive by a member of staff at the Tesco on Stratford Road, Stroud, on 22 January and later died.
Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 40, of no fixed address, did not enter a plea when she appeared at Gloucester Crown Court earlier.
She will next appear in court for a plea hearing on 14 April.
