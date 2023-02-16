M4 crash: Heavy traffic after multi-vehicle collision
- Published
A multi-vehicle crash has closed three lanes on the M4 motorway.
The Gloucestershire crash was first reported at 7:25 GMT between J18 A46 Bath and J17 A350 Chippenham on the eastbound carriageway.
Avon and Somerset Police say emergency services are at the scene and officers are "not aware of any serious injuries".
Traffic is passing the scene but there are three miles of congestion.
