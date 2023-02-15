Gloucester drug dealer who taunted police on Facebook jailed
- Published
A drug dealer who taunted police on social media while he was on the run has been jailed for two years.
Joshua Bennetts, of Gloucester, complained on Facebook about a picture of him used in a police appeal.
He claimed he was an inch taller than described and published pictures of himself enjoying his freedom.
Bennetts was apprehended after being spotted by officers in Gloucestershire and was sentenced for supplying cannabis and cocaine.
He had breached court bail in May 2022 and the wanted appeal was made by Gloucestershire Police.
When Bennetts saw the picture of himself in the police appeal he posted a complaint on Facebook saying they "coulda used a better picture".
Bennetts, of Armscroft Road, was caught a few weeks later and sentenced at Gloucester Crown Court on Tuesday,
He initially denied the drug charges but later admitted in court to the supply of cocaine and cannabis.
'Joker' brought misery
Officers discovered evidence of Bennetts' drug supplying on his phone, after finding conversations and photographs giving details of his dealings.
In mitigation, the court was told Bennetts had a serious gambling addiction, as well as a personal drug habit, and since his arrest was free of drugs and had been attending support groups for gambling addicts.
He was sentenced to two years for the supply of cocaine and 12 months for the supply of cannabis, to run concurrently.
Det Con Freya Smith said: "Bennetts showed his contempt for police with his taunts on social media while on the run.
"He may have thought himself a joker, but in reality Bennetts was bringing misery to communities with his drug dealing.
"I would like to thank everyone who helped us in our hunt for him, and with Bennetts now behind bars, that they will feel justice has been served."