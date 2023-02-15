Gloucestershire Police recruits graduate from DHEP programme
The first group of police officers to take a force's new qualification have graduated.
The 18 scholars took the Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP) course at the University of South Wales before joining the ranks of Gloucestershire Constabulary.
The course, which lasts for 26 weeks, was launched in July 2020.
Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Nelson said: "I hope these new officers are the first of many."
The DHEP teaches new recruits practical elements of policing and is aimed at anyone who already holds a degree in any subject but wants to join the police.
Mr Nelson, who took part in the graduation ceremony, said: "It's always nice to be first, and I was delighted to be able to add my congratulations.
"There are some who are concerned that the graduate programme might stop those who are not academically gifted from entering the police.
"But, as crime becomes more widespread and complex, policing methods must also keep pace and it is interesting to see the support we have received from the wider public."
Chief Constable Rod Hansen congratulated the graduates and said he wished them "every success" in their careers.
'Flying colours'
"The degree holder entry programme gives trainees a comprehensive grounding in all areas of policing but also an opportunity to focus on a specialist area like roads or response policing, investigation or intelligence," he said.
Head of Gloucestershire Constabulary's learning and people development, Ruth Frett, said: "They have come through the training with flying colours.
"I am proud of each and every one of them and have no doubt that they will make a difference to the communities of Gloucestershire whom we serve."