Free Gloucester eye clinic helps homeless and vulnerable
A drop-in eye clinic for the homeless and vulnerable has seen more than 100 patients since it opened last summer.
The charity Vision Care For Homeless runs a weekly clinic at the Gloucester City Mission in Eastgate Street.
It was set up in 2018 when local optometrist Alvaro Borges treated a homeless person for a sight-threatening condition on his lunch break.
Working with Vision Care, Mr Borges set up a weekly clinic to provide eye care to homeless and vulnerable people.
"I dragged the homeless man into my practice and I did an examination," said Mr Borges. "I referred him on the same day to the hospital and that got sorted, so that was a good outcome.
"I realised there was no provision for homeless people in the county to have good quality eye care, so we got in touch with Vision Care."
The clinic is funded by the local NHS and offers free eye tests and replacement glasses for clients.
Karen Gennard, from Vision Care, says the service helps to make eye care accessible.
"A lot of eyesight conditions can cause a painless loss of vision and by the time you notice it's more difficult to treat," she said.
"When we've looked at it nationally, the number of people who are coming in who are homeless and vulnerable, [eye care] is not always something that is a priority but it can make such a difference with literacy and job applications."
Primary Care Nurse Rachel Tasney-James works at the health centre and eye clinic: "Our patients need to feel supported. Many would struggle going to a normal eye care clinic."
Vision Care said it planned to open more of these clinics, including in Bristol.
