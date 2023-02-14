Police called in over Cheltenham swan welfare groups dispute
- Published
A dispute between two swan rescue groups in Cheltenham has resulted in police involvement.
Officers have received allegations of threats of violence, verbal abuse and alleged animal cruelty.
The dispute between the Pittville Swans and Friends and the Pittville Swan Watch began two years ago following the death of mute swan Zelda.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said it was "aware of ongoing issues involving members" of two swan watch groups.
The force said one member was given an Acceptable Behaviour Contract after several reports were made to police.
"The complaints received related to posts issued on social media, unwanted visits to home addresses and the harassment of those using Pittville Park," a force spokesperson said.
The split happened two years ago after Zelda, which was paired with a male swan called George, was put down after her broken leg turned septic.
Splinter group
Some members of the Pittville Swans and Friends group claimed she was killed in an act of cruelty and they left to set up a rival group, the Pittville Swan Watch, to care for the protected birds at the park.
Simone and Christopher Heathershaw, the leaders of the Pittville Swans and Friends group, told BBC Radio Gloucestershire retired tanning salon worker Tina Ingram accused its group of "murder" over the death.
But Mr Heathershaw said her claims were "complete nonsense".
Ms Ingram, 57, has admitted signing an Acceptable Behaviour Contract, a voluntary written agreement, after she admitted being "completely out of order".
In response, she claimed that during a confrontation beside the lake, Mr Heathershaw, 68, narrowly avoided hitting her with his walking stick.
Mr Heathershaw denies the claim, saying he was simply using the stick to drive home a point about the swans.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk