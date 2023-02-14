Gloucester Eastgate market revamp funding bid rejected
- Published
Gloucester's bid for £12.5m to revamp Eastgate Market and the Greyfriars area of the city has been turned down.
The city council had bid for the government's levelling up funding to turn the Greyfriars Quarter into part of the shopping centre.
Proposals included a new market and food hall and spaces for community activities.
Conservative council leader Richard Cook said "options for short and long-term opportunities" are being reviewed.
The project would have seen the market hall relocated to another part of the Eastgate Shopping Centre, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The current market hall would have been revamped to house a multi-purpose performance space for dance, music, fitness, cinema, community and leisure events.
Mr Cook said: "We are naturally disappointed that the Eastgate/Greyfriars scheme was not successful."
Liberal Democrat councillor Jeremy Hilton said: "It is disappointing that the government rejected this application...The cultural life of the city and in this area would have been enhanced."
He added: "It will be interesting to discuss with Cllr Cook how this worthwhile project can proceed without government financial support. It is a critical project for the city's continued regeneration."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk