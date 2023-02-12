Cotswold Marathon celebrates 50th anniversary with 500 walkers
Hundreds of Girl Guides and Scouts from across the country took part in the 50th anniversary of a famous winter night hike.
On Saturday, scouts and guides left Murray Hall in Tuffley for the Cotswold Marathon.
The participants competed to win trophies across varying classes based on speed and effort.
Over 500 walkers participated in the hike, which is the biggest turnout for the event to date.
The event first started in 1973 and was designed to be a night hike during the winter months that required serious effort, a good knowledge of map reading and a high degree of fitness.
It is a test of teamwork, endurance and orienteering, with 10, 20 and 30 mile-route options.
Committee member Vix Weaver said the event had come a long way.
"Where we are now is just unbelievable. We've got over 500 walkers this year," said Ms Weaver.
"The very first one, there was 66 venture scouts, and only six finished it. So where we are now is quite phenomenal."
Matt Evans, from the Devil's Chimney Explorer Scouts, said there were various routes to take.
"Most of the time there is an obvious footpath to take, but other places there are a few options.
"There's certainly one bit on the silver route where you can either take the shorter route through the muddy boggy bit or you can follow around on the road.
"That causes a lot of discussions as to which way is the quickest route."
Scout member Ryan from the Devil's Chimney Explorer Scouts took part in the 20-mile route last year.
"It was quite gruelling. We finished at about 12 at night after doing around six hours of walking and it was a challenging but good time," he said.
"I'm really glad I took the opportunity because there's a lot of different things that go on throughout the county that are great fun and people should take part in."
