Court orders property closure after Walton Cardiff stabbing
- Published
A three-month closure order has been secured for a property after a stabbing in Tewkesbury last weekend.
The order prevents people from entering a property in Walton Cardiff to help tackle anti-social behaviour.
Police were called to the scene on Sunday 5 February after reports of a disturbance in which a man aged in his 20s suffered back and leg injuries.
Elliott Fitts-Hawkins, 19, has been charged in connection with the incident.
He is accused of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
The victim of the stabbing was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and has since been discharged following treatment.
'Fear of violence'
The order will be in effect until 7 May and prevents anyone from being inside the property other than staff of the housing association or agents acting on their behalf, Tewkesbury Borough Council and the emergency services.
Any other person entering the property during this period can be liable to arrest.
Gloucester Constabulary said closure orders could be used to protect victims and communities as they were designed to tackle serious and persistent forms of anti-social behaviour.
Insp Grant White from the Tewkesbury Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We understand the community concern caused by last Sunday's incident and are determined to ensure residents can live without fear of violence.
"We worked as fast as possible to secure this closure order as they are an important tool to help stop this type of anti-social behaviour and keep our communities safe."
Mr Fitts-Hawkins has been released on court bail with conditions to not go to Tewkesbury or the Walton Cardiff area and is next due to appear at Gloucester Crown Court on 1 March.
