Dog reunited with owner after woodland rescue
A dog has been reunited with its owner after falling down a drop in the woods.
Emergency services were called at 19:04 GMT on Thursday when Coco fell 10ft (3m) down a 50ft (15m) drop at Old Station Yard, Cirencester Road, near Tetbury.
Coco could be heard whining and three fire engines were sent to the scene.
The crews used specialist equipment to safely rescue the frightened border terrier and prevent Coco from falling any further down.
It took about an hour and a half to reunite Coco with the owner, a spokesman for Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue said.
