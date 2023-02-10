Charity walk by Gloucestershire man nears end
A man from Gloucestershire has almost completed a 4,000 mile walk around the coast of England and Wales.
Steve Tilley, 63, set off from his home in Slimbridge last March and has slept in a tent, at times enduring freezing temperatures.
After almost 12 months on the road he will finally complete his challenge this weekend.
Mr Tilley is hoping to raise £10,000 for MIND, a charity he said has supported people close to him.
By highlighting mental health and wellbeing he is hoping the journey will have a positive impact.
"I've had friends who were helped by MIND and [they] have done a wonderful job, particularly for young people and I think they are very deserving," he said.
Donations are still coming in and Mr Tilley is hopeful of reaching his target.
"It's well on the way to £10k which I'm pleased about," he added.
Mr Tilley said that as well as the challenges there have been many highlights along the way, including completing the South West coastal path in winter.
"It is such a challenge. It is not easy to do," he said.
"One of my favourite highlights was walking up on the Welsh coast in spring...there were half a dozen Welsh ponies galloping up the beach. It's sights like that that make it worth going."
Despite walking thousands of miles, he said there had been few injuries.
"I'm feeling fine. I've been incredibly lucky," he said.
"All the way around I've had about one slight injury when I turned my ankle over a little bit and I banged my knee a couple of times.
"But touching wood frantically, I've got through it relatively unscathed."
Mr Tilley is due to complete his walk on Sunday.