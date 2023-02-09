Soaring childcare costs 'a struggle', Gloucestershire parents say
Parents say they are facing prohibitive childcare bills when they try and return to work after giving birth.
One mother in Gloucester said paying nursery fees was a "struggle" and she had been forced to work extra hours.
Conservative MP for Stroud Siobhan Baillie is now leading a cohort of backbench MPs lobbying the government to cut the cost of early years care.
The government has yet to respond to a request for comment.
'A struggle'
A recent report by think tank Onwards found the price of full-time child care has now hit £264 per week or £13,500 a year - 20% higher than five years ago.
Brogan from Gloucester, found herself having to work extra hours when she returned to work after maternity leave.
Speaking to BBC West, she said: "It's expensive, it's quite a struggle really if you need help. I did get help but you have to pay the first month on your own which was hard to get the funds for.
"I had to work more hours and things which was a struggle as well."
Abbie, who has just returned to work after giving birth six months ago, said: "I know other mums who are literally working just to pay for their child care.
"It just doesn't really make sense."
'Not many alternatives'
Delroy and his wife each care for their son one day a week but three days of child care is still costing them £800 a month.
"We are fortunate, me and my wife both run businesses but it's a lot of money and there's not that many alternatives," he said.
Neil Leach, chief executive of educational charity Early Years Alliance said 5,500 pre-school care providers have closed their doors in the last 12 months.
He blamed piecemeal decision making by a succession of secretary of states for education and early years ministers.
"Each one that comes along wants to bolt their own little bit on to the existing system, so we have a system that is frankly a mess. It serves absolutely no one," he said.
'Massive shortfall'
The Early Years Alliance estimates the government is also underfunding free nursery hours by about £2 billion every year.
Currently providers receive £5.28 per hour per child.
"But the government's own statistics said that by 2021 they would have to pay a rate to providers of £7.29," Mr Leach said.
"So there is a massive shortfall in funding and that's frequently why we are seeing so many providers close their doors."
He added: "This shouldn't just be a conversation about getting mums back into the work environment - it's about shaping the lives of young children."