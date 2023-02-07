Teenager appears in court over Walton Cardiff stabbing
- Published
A teenager has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a man.
Elliott Fitts-Hawkins, 19, of Daffodil Drive, Tewkesbury, appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court earlier.
He is accused of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
Police were called to Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, in the early hours of Sunday after reports of a disturbance in which a man aged in his 20s sustained back and leg injuries.
Mr Fitts-Hawkins has been released on conditional bail.
He is next due to appear at Gloucester Crown Court on 1 March.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.