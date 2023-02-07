Kemble: Unexploded wartime bomb found near railway
The discovery of an unexploded wartime bomb has led to disruption of rail services.
Bomb disposal experts are investigating at the scene in Kemble, Gloucestershire, and train services in the village have been cancelled.
The line between Gloucester and Swindon is also shut, but trains are running between Gloucester and Cheltenham Spa.
There are no services to Stroud or Stonehouse, with the disruption expected to last until 16:00 BST.
"We will share more information as soon as we have it," said a spokesperson for Great Western Railway.
"Train services between Swindon and Gloucester will be delayed or diverted."
