Gloucestershire Police investigate two Tewkesbury Road collisions
Officers have launched an appeal after two collisions on the same road shortly after each other.
The first involved a van and a cyclist on Tewkesbury Road in Uckington, near Cheltenham at 8:20 GMT this morning.
A black Renault and two stationary unoccupied police cars were involved in the next, around 9:00 GMT.
The Renault driver, a woman in her 50s, and her passenger, a woman in her 70s, were taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
The cyclist in the earlier crash, a man in his 50s, did not need treatment.
The incidents took place between the junction 10 slip road and Old Gloucester Road.
Road closures are currently in place on the A4109 just before the M5 and towards Cheltenham.
The force said collision investigators remain at the scene and the road is likely to remain shut for some time. Motorists are asked to plan their route accordingly.