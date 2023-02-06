Pedestrians in Gloucester hit by van
A major city road has been closed following a serious collision between a van and two pedestrians.
Two people were struck by a van in St Oswald's Road in Gloucester at about 15:55 GMT.
St Oswalds Road was likely to remain closed for several hours for investigations, police advised.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said closures were in place on both sides of the carriageway and drivers should find alternative routes to avoid the area.
