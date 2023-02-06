PCC not sorry over breaking 300 recruits promise
A Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) who broke a manifesto pledge to hire 300 officers said he is not apologetic.
Gloucestershire PCC Chris Nelson was asked to say sorry for not "meeting his commitment" by some councillors at a police and crime panel on Friday.
Cllr Ray Brassington said Mr Nelson made a promise and he "can't see how you can go back on that".
Mr Nelson disagreed, saying he learned the force was being put into special measures within days of being elected.
In May 2021, Mr Nelson wanted to recruit and train 200 officers and 100 police community support officers along with 150 special constables.
However, his current ambition is to recruit 115 police officers, four PCSOs, 178 staff, 200 special constables and 100 voluntary PCSOs.
Mr Brassington said: "I can't understand how you can adjust your manifesto position. You made a commitment when you were standing to be elected."
Mr Nelson compared the scale of the challenges the constabulary faced to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said the report from His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services was a "major criticism" of the constabulary and meant he needed to recruit more office staff instead of 300 officers.
Councillor Joe Harris (LD, Cirencester Beeches) said: "People put their trust in you… [and] we've heard a lot of waffle about why we are not going to see the numbers you promised."
However, councillor Sajid Patel (C, Barton and Tredworth) said: "The constabulary is heading in the right direction."
The criticism came as the police and crime panel approved Mr Nelson's proposals to set a revenue budget for 2023/24 of £145,787,817 which will result in a council tax rise of 5.36%.
For example, a band D property would pay an increase of £15, bringing its total paid towards police each year to £295.05.