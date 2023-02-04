Go-ahead for Cheltenham sexual entertainment venue
A nightclub has become the latest venue to be allowed to host sexual entertainment during this year's Cheltenham Festival.-
Under the Prom was granted permission to host the activity at its site in a basement in Promenade.
Cheltenham councillors approved the application by European Events Consultants Limited this week.
The company wants to use the premises as a sexual entertainment venue over the five days of the festival.
The horse racing showpiece runs from 13-17 March.
On the Monday, the hours would be 20:00 until 05:00 GMT the next day. The rest of the days it would be from 18:00 until 05:00.
The application, which had eight objections and 59 representations in support, was unanimously approved by the licensing committee, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillors considered whether there were any sensitive premises in the vicinity of the venue and they were reminded that sexual entertainment (SEV) is a lawful activity and they could not consider objections made on moral grounds.
Chairman David Willingham, Lib Dem for the St Peters ward, said: "We appreciate SEVs are an issue some people feel strongly about and as can be seen from the public representations, some people have a strong objection to this activity while others strongly support it.
"Based on the statutory guidance and evidence before the committee, there were no lawful reasons to refuse this licence."
The applicant has agreed several conditions with Gloucestershire Constabulary, and the police raised no objection to the grant of the licence.
