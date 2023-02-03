Matthew Gunn: Morrisons convicted over death of epileptic worker
- Published
Morrisons has been convicted of failing to ensure the health and safety of an epileptic employee who died after falling from a staircase.
Matthew Gunn, 27, suffered fatal head injuries at the supermarket's Tewkesbury store on 25 September 2014.
Morrisons denied three health and safety charges but was found guilty by a jury at Cirencester Courthouse after a three-week trial.
Sentencing was adjourned until 17 March.
The trial followed an inquest in May 2016 when a jury found that Mr Gunn's death was an accident but that Morrisons had missed opportunities to keep him safe.
Prosecutor, Richard Atkins, said as Morrisons knew of Mr Gunn's epileptic condition, it should have realised the danger of him using the stairs and moved his locker downstairs.
Although no-one witnessed the fall, it is believed that Mr Gunn suffered a seizure while using the stairs to access his locker.
He died in hospital on 7 October 2014 without regaining consciousness.
Mr Atkins told the court that Mr Gunn died three-and-a-half months after his mother Sue had warned managers of the risk to her son due to his frequent seizures.
In its defence, Morrisons said Mr Gunn could have used the lift to the first floor and argued that he was at no more risk on the stairs than anywhere else in the store.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk