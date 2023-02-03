Flasher who asked women to show their breasts jailed
Published
A flasher who showed notes to women asking them to expose their breasts to him on a canal towpath has been jailed.
Gloucester Crown Court heard how Ashley Brown, 39, of no fixed address, exposed himself on numerous occasions and showed women notes asking them to expose themselves.
He admitted 13 offences between March and October 2022.
Brown was jailed for 34 weeks on Wednesday and placed on the sex offenders' register for seven years.
The court heard how Brown had previously been a "selective mute" who only communicated in writing but since his arrest last October has been on medication for mental issues which helped him recover his speech.
The court was told about the incidents near the Saddlers Road area of Gloucester on 17 October when Brown displayed hand written signs to lone women.
'Scared lone women'
Sarah Jenkins, defending Brown said: "He accepts that his mental health at the time of his offending was not in the best place because he was living off the streets."
Brown admitted to threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence, causing a nuisance and disturbance towards staff on NHS premises.
He also admitted to four counts of common assault, exposing his genitals on two occasions, five charges of displaying visible representation with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress and two charges of indecent exposure.
The judge, Recorder Jaron Crooknorth, told Brown: "You have regularly scared loan women who now have become wary when they go out. You may not have physically assaulted these women but you have scared them.
"I have taken into consideration your guilty pleas and your mental health issues, which has obviously had an impact on your offending."
