Dad takes on Three Peaks challenge for baby memorial garden
- Published
A man whose son was born prematurely and died is raising money for a memorial garden for premature babies.
David Lynham, from Twigworth in Gloucestershire, is raising money for a sanctuary garden based at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.
Charlie was born at 20 weeks to Mr Lynham and Saphron when her waters broke early on 19 December 2022. Two hours later his heart stopped beating.
Mr Lynham said: "The team did an amazing job looking after us."
BBC Action Line: If you or someone you know has been affected by issues with pregnancy, these organisations may be able to help.
The pregnancy had progressed well until the 19th week, Mr Lynham said.
"We had a scan the morning that he passed away.
"It was a routine scan, we could see him moving, but that evening she went into labour," he said.
"We weren't ready for it at all.
Warning: This article contains an image some readers might find upsetting
"Charlie was born and his heart was beating away for two hours.
"The staff at the hospital were there to keep Charlie's dignity intact by putting him in a basket, and we gave him cuddles and love until he passed."
According to Cheltenham and Gloucester Hospitals Charity, about one in 250 pregnancies end in stillbirth and more than one in five end in miscarriage in the UK.
Mr Lynham has set himself the challenge of raising at least £2,500 for a hospital memorial garden when he runs the Three Peaks on 30 March and the Brighton Marathon on 1 April.
"It will be something to remember Charlie for.
"I will never forget him but we want to get Charlie's name out there and help families who will go through this in the future," he said.
